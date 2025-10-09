L&T bags ₹15,000 crore order for natural gas liquids plant in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) has won an order worth over Rs 15,000 crore for setting up natural gas liquids plant-related facilities in the Middle East.

L&T wins major international energy infrastructure contract

The company secured the order in consortium with Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (CCC). The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of a natural gas liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG). This also includes all associated utilities, off-site facilities, and integration with existing infrastructure.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairperson and Managing Director (MD), L&T, said, “The ultra-mega order reaffirms L&T’s position as a trusted partner in delivering mega energy infrastructure. It underscores our growing global footprint and ability to execute projects of high complexity in partnership with leading players like CCC.”

Under the consortium arrangement, L&T, as the lead partner, will be responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will handle construction activities. Project to process rich gas and produce value-added outputs The RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields will be treated at the plant to remove impurities such as hydrogen sulphide, carbon dioxide, and water. The process will produce value-added products, including lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane, and hydrocarbon condensate. Subramanian Sarma, Deputy MD and President, L&T, said, “This project is not just about scale but also about bringing in advanced engineering, long-term reliability measures, and complex brownfield interfaces to deliver value-added products. The order strengthens L&T’s role in shaping energy security while deepening relationships with oil and gas companies through world-class execution.”