L&T bags ₹15,000 crore order for natural gas liquids plant in Middle East
The order for setting up a large-scale natural gas liquids plant marks one of L&T's biggest global EPC wins and strengthens its position in the hydrocarbon sectorPrachi Pisal
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter
join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) has won an order worth over Rs 15,000 crore for setting up natural gas liquids plant-related facilities in the Middle East.
L&T wins major international energy infrastructure contract
The company secured the order in consortium with Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (CCC). The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of a natural gas liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG). This also includes all associated utilities, off-site facilities, and integration with existing infrastructure.
S N Subrahmanyan, Chairperson and Managing Director (MD), L&T, said, “The ultra-mega order reaffirms L&T’s position as a trusted partner in delivering mega energy infrastructure. It underscores our growing global footprint and ability to execute projects of high complexity in partnership with leading players like CCC.”
Under the consortium arrangement, L&T, as the lead partner, will be responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will handle construction activities.
Project to process rich gas and produce value-added outputs
The RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields will be treated at the plant to remove impurities such as hydrogen sulphide, carbon dioxide, and water. The process will produce value-added products, including lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane, and hydrocarbon condensate.
Subramanian Sarma, Deputy MD and President, L&T, said, “This project is not just about scale but also about bringing in advanced engineering, long-term reliability measures, and complex brownfield interfaces to deliver value-added products. The order strengthens L&T’s role in shaping energy security while deepening relationships with oil and gas companies through world-class execution.”
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon continues to build global footprint
LTEH Onshore is one of India’s largest EPC businesses, delivering comprehensive solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. Across geographies, it has executed refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser units, LNG terminals, and cross-country pipelines.
On Thursday, L&T’s shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at Rs 3,769.35 per equity share, compared to the previous close of Rs 3,728.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices