LTIMindtree strengthens large-deal momentum with new $100-mn contract

The multi-year contract strengthens LTIMindtree's large-deal momentum as IT firms focus on cost optimisation and efficiency-led growth in a cautious spending climate

Shivani Shinde Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
LTIMindtree said it has signed a $100-million multi-year deal with a US chemicals company, continuing its momentum of winning large contracts in a sluggish macroeconomic environment.
 
As part of the deal, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT services, encompassing core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution.
 
The engagement is designed to drive intelligent efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, while enabling cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic outcomes.
 
“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.
 
Company builds on strong pipeline of large IT contracts
 
The company has bagged several large deals this fiscal, helping it sustain growth amid a tight spending environment. It won a contract worth about Rs 792 crore from India’s income tax department for the PAN 2.0 project. It also secured a $450-million project with an agribusiness customer for seven years to implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services.
 
Earlier this month, LTIMindtree bagged another deal from a media and entertainment company valued at $580 million.
 
Mid-tier IT firms benefit from efficiency-driven deal trends
 
IT services providers are banking on mid- and large-sized cost-take-out and efficiency improvement deals at a time when discretionary spending has been weak. Customers are focusing on tightening their budgets and prioritising cost savings over investment in new-age technologies.
 
Mid-tier companies stand to gain in this environment as they are often more aggressive in pursuing deals at margins that are difficult for larger firms to maintain.
 

Topics :LTIMindtreeIndian IT services firmsIT Industry

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

