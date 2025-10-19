Home / Companies / News / Sobha to launch ₹22K cr residential projects over the next 18 months

Sobha to launch ₹22K cr residential projects over the next 18 months

The company recorded a 61 per cent year-on-year surge in sales bookings to ₹1,902.6 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of the current fiscal

real estate, realty firms
Currently, the company's gross debt stands at ₹1,010 crore as of the September quarter of FY26.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Sobha Ltd has planned to roll out residential projects worth ₹22,000 crore over the next 18 months across multiple Indian cities as part of its expansion strategy.
 
According to its latest investor presentation, the company plans to launch 13 residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Calicut, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram, covering a total of 16 million sq ft of area with an estimated sales potential of nearly ₹22,000 crore.
 
The company recorded a 61 per cent year-on-year surge in sales bookings to ₹1,902.6 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of the current fiscal, compared with ₹1,178.5 crore in the same period last year. During the July–September quarter, Sobha sold 13.94 lakh sq ft at an average realisation of ₹13,648 per sq ft.
 
In addition, Sobha Ltd will introduce two commercial projects spanning 0.74 million sq ft, bringing the overall upcoming development pipeline to 15 projects with a combined built-up area of 16.7 million sq ft.
 
For the first half of financial year (FY) 2025–26, Sobha achieved its highest-ever sales bookings of ₹3,981.4 crore, reflecting a 30 per cent annual growth.
 
Financially, Sobha reported a near threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹72.52 crore in Q2 of this fiscal, up from ₹26.08 crore a year earlier. Total income also rose sharply to ₹1,469.3 crore from ₹965.29 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Currently, the company’s gross debt stands at ₹1,010 crore as of the September quarter of FY26.
 
Jagadish Nangineni, managing director of Sobha Ltd, said in the investor presentation that the company’s strong pre-sales performance underscores sustained demand in the premium housing segment.
 
“The growth in pre-sales reflects the steady demand for luxury residential real estate in a growth economy, with improving macroeconomic parameters and timely government interventions,” Nangineni added.
 
He further said that the company completed 2.25 million sq ft (1,185 homes) in the first half of FY2025–26.
 
“With a clear pipeline of 16.69 million sq ft of future launches in the next six quarters, a strong balance sheet, and a stable demand environment, we are well positioned for growth and to capitalise on potential opportunities,” Nangineni said.
 
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Sobha Ltd, one of India’s leading real estate developers, reported a net profit of ₹94.68 crore on total income of ₹4,162.75 crore during FY2024–25. The company sold properties worth ₹6,276.5 crore last fiscal and has so far delivered 148.02 million sq ft of developable area across 27 cities in India.
 
“In Q2 FY26, we sold 770 homes with a total saleable built-up area of 1,394,106 sq ft, at an average realisation of ₹13,648 per sq ft, amounting to a sales value of ₹1,902.6 crore,” the company said in the presentation.

Topics :Sobha DevelopersReal Estate Realty

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

