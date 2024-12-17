Magicpin enters into quick commerce as 'magicNOW' with over 3,000 merchants

Hyper-local e-commerce firm magicpin has forayed into quick commerce for food delivery with the launch of its magicNow brand that will work for over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants to start with, the company said on Tuesday.

Unlike other quick commerce players, magicpin will not operate via dark stores for food delivery, the company said in a statement.

"magicNOW is to provide fast food delivery within a 1.5 km to 2 km radius to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, and will be initially launched in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune," magicpin said.

magicNOW will leverage the service of magicpin's logistic aggregator vertical -- Velocity.

Under Velocity, magicpin acts as an aggregator of its third party logistics partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp etc for the supply backend, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and its sellers.

magicpin is currently offering Velocity to multiple brands including KFC, Burger King, IGP gifting etc.

More From This Section

"Our mission with magicNOW is to only deliver fresh food prepared by the restaurants and not operate via any dark stores, hence to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, service is dedicated only to food delivery and will operate only within a 1.5km-2km radius of the consumer for 15 minutes quick delivery," magicpin co-founder and CEO, Anshoo Sharma said.

magicNow has already concluded a four-week pilot programme between November 14-December 15, during which it registered around 75,000 food deliveries in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore in select localities.

"magicNOW will deliver from over 2,000 brands like Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, Tacobell, Barista and more than 1,000 non branded local restaurants," the statement said.