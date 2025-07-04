Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two EV deliveries to start by July-end

Mahindra will commence deliveries of the Pack Two variants of its BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs from the end of July 2025. The updated models are now available with two battery options—59 kWh and a new 79 kWh pack—offering city driving ranges of 400 km and 500 km, respectively.

The BE 6 Pack Two is priced at ₹21,90,000 for the 59 kWh variant and ₹23,50,000 for the 79 kWh version. The XEV 9e is priced at ₹24,90,000 and ₹26,50,000 for the respective variants (all prices ex-showroom). Prices do not include charger and installation costs; customers can opt for either a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger at additional cost.

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations data, Mahindra’s share in the electric passenger vehicle market rose to 21.4 per cent in May 2025 as it sold 2,632 vehicles, up from 7.4 per cent in May 2024 when it sold 594 vehicles. ALSO READ: Sajjan Jindal bats for 'longer term solution' for Indian steel sector Customers who have already booked earlier variants will have the option to upgrade to the 79 kWh battery version. Both models support fast DC charging—from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes—with a 175 kW charger for the 79 kWh battery and a 140 kW charger for the 59 kWh unit.

Mahindra’s Electric Origin range, which includes the BE 6 and XEV 9e, has been recording consistent volumes. According to the company, one Mahindra electric SUV is sold every 10 minutes. The BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two variants include Level 2 ADAS, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake, six airbags, and a high-stiffness bodyshell. Cabin features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging. The XEV 9e features a coast-to-coast triple-screen dashboard, while the BE 6 comes with a digital cockpit. Other features include adaptive cruise control, multiple drive modes, single-pedal driving, and connected car functions such as scheduled charging and cabin pre-cooling.