Mahindra electric origin SUVs get bookings of over 30,000 units on day 1

Mahindra’s electric origin sports utility vehicles (SUVs)—the XEV 9e and BE 6—have collectively registered a booking value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening. The eSUVs have secured 30,179 bookings.

This is noteworthy, considering that total electric passenger vehicle sales in India were about 100,000 units for the calendar year 2024.

The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. Deliveries will begin in the latter part of March 2025.

The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, accounted for 73 per cent of the total bookings across both brands.

This response indicates strong customer enthusiasm for Mahindra’s next-generation electric SUVs and reflects the growing demand for premium EVs in India.

This strong demand underscores the confidence customers have in Mahindra’s Unlimit India vision—delivering innovative, world-class electric SUVs that offer a distinctive blend of luxury, performance, and technology.

The Made-in-India, For-the-World XEV 9e and BE 6 have attracted significant attention since their unveiling on November 26 last year, signalling a robust market appetite for premium electric SUVs.

"Mahindra remains committed to providing a smooth and transparent delivery experience. Customers will receive their tentative delivery timelines within the next three weeks through regular updates," a statement said.

Bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 remain open across select authorised Mahindra dealerships nationwide and on the official Mahindra website.