Mahindra Industrial Park, Sumitomo Corp sign strategic deal with Osaka govt

In a significant step towards strengthening India–Japan industrial collaboration, Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited (MIPCL), the developer and operator of Origins by Mahindra, along with its 40 per cent stakeholder and marketing arm in Japan, Sumitomo Corporation, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Prefecture and the Osaka Industrial Development Bureau (a public interest incorporated foundation that supports Japanese companies based in Osaka in expanding their footprint in India).

This milestone partnership reinforces Mahindra’s commitment to facilitating high-quality global investment into India’s manufacturing sector and positions Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for Japanese industry.

Through this agreement, MIPCL and Sumitomo Corporation will work closely with public institutions to serve as local facilitators for Osaka-based companies exploring opportunities in India. As part of the collaboration, MIPCL and Sumitomo Corporation will support business visits, provide on-ground consultation, and participate in knowledge-sharing seminars hosted in Osaka. The Osaka authorities, in turn, will identify and recommend companies interested in expanding into India, ensuring necessary permissions are in place to facilitate a streamlined entry process for Japanese manufacturers.

India, with its projected GDP growth of 6.3 per cent in FY2025 as forecast by the World Bank, remains a powerful draw for international business. As a rising leader in the Global South, India is increasingly seen as a long-term partner for global supply chains. Chennai, in particular, has become a hub of industrial activity due to its strong port connectivity, ease of access to Southeast Asia, and growing presence of automotive, electronics, and semiconductor companies. Origins by Mahindra, Chennai, already hosts six Japanese clients and offers world-class infrastructure and a stable policy environment.

The collaboration in Chennai will further strengthen these efforts by enabling tailored support for businesses evaluating the Indian market. MIPCL, backed by Mahindra Lifespaces’ deep knowledge of Indian industry, will play a key role in helping Japanese firms navigate regulatory frameworks, secure land and utilities, and scale up operations with confidence. Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, “This partnership reflects our vision to build future-ready ecosystems that align with India’s manufacturing ambitions. It also underscores our focus on setting new benchmarks through successful Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), enabling long-term, sustainable industrial progress. The expansion strengthens India’s industrial ecosystem and supports economic growth.”