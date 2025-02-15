Mahindra Lifespace to raise Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue to cut debt, grow

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Recently, Mahindra Lifespace reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.47 crore for the quarter ended December 2024

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Mahindra Lifespace development footprint spans 39.44 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Real estate company Mahindra Lifespace Developers plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through issue of shares to eligible shareholders for reducing its debt as well as funding further growth.

The board of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd has approved the fund raise of up to Rs 1,500 crore through rights issue to the eligible shareholders of the company.

The proceeds will be utilised to pare down the company's existing debt and support its future growth plans, according to a regulatory filing on February 13.

Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to Rs 185.77 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 88.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Total expenses shot up to Rs 200.88 crore from Rs 125.12 crore a year ago.

Mahindra Lifespace development footprint spans 39.44 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

