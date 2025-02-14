Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Meta to build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents

The addition of Meta's undersea cable will make it the 18th project with a landing station in India

Meta
Photo: Bloomberg
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:27 PM IST
Social media conglomerate Meta would build a 50,000 km undersea cable — spanning five continents — connecting India to the United States (US), the two countries said in a joint statement.
 
Meta will make a “multi-billion, multi-year investment” in the undersea cable project and start work this year, the joint statement read.
 
“India intends to invest in maintenance, repair and financing of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors,” the two countries said.
 
The addition of Meta’s undersea cable will make it the 18th project that has a landing station in India.
 
According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, the country hosts around 17 international subsea cables across 17 district landing stations.
 
The total lit capacity and activity capacity of these cables stood at 180 terabit per second (TBPS) and 132 TBPS, respectively, Trai chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti had said at an event earlier this year.

Apart from these, two new cable systems, India Asia Xpress (IAX), and India Europe Xpress (IEX) — collectively over 15,000 km long — are owned by Reliance Jio and scheduled to go live by the end of 2025.
 
According to reports, the IAX cable system is expected to connect Chennai and Mumbai, the two major landing stations in India, to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.
 
On the other hand, IEX cable system is likely to connect France, Greece and Saudi Arabia, to some countries in West Asia and East Africa.
 
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

