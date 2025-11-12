Home / Companies / News / NTPC to foray into coal gasification with 5-10 MT annual production goal

NTPC to foray into coal gasification with 5-10 MT annual production goal

The state-run power giant aims to produce up to 10 million tonnes of synthetic gas annually at $10-$12 per mmBtu, while also expanding its nuclear energy capacity to 30 GW by 2047

State-owned power generator NTPC Ltd is planning a foray into the coal gasification business, aiming to produce a minimum of 5–10 million tonnes of synthetic gas annually in the next three to four years, a top company official said. The cost of gas production is expected to be around $10–$12 per million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu).
 
How will NTPC’s gasification project work? 
The official said the gas price determined by NTPC would be competitive with the delivered cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and that the company foresees no challenge in securing buyers. The gas produced will either be sold in the domestic market or used in NTPC’s own plants. The company plans to use its own coal reserves for synthetic gas production.
 
NTPC also intends to onboard a technology consultant for the coal gasification initiative and will invite tenders for the same within the current fiscal year (FY26).
 
How does this align with government incentives? 
To promote coal gasification, the government has approved financial incentives of Rs 8,500 crore, aiming to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030. The initiative supports India’s goal of raising the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current 6 per cent.
 
What are NTPC’s nuclear power expansion plans? 
As NTPC targets at least 30 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear energy capacity by 2047, it is scouting land in 16 states for setting up new plants, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. Each nuclear project will have a capacity ranging between 700 megawatt (MW) and 1,600 MW, employing Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology.
 
NTPC recently made its debut in nuclear power generation. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a 2,800 MW nuclear power project in Banswara, Rajasthan, being jointly developed by NTPC and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The project will feature four PHWRs of 700 MW each.
 
India aims to scale its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 from the current 8 GW.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

