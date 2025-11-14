MakeMyTrip partners with Emoha to launch senior-friendly holiday packages

NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip on Friday announced its collaboration with Emoha to launch holiday packages for travellers aged over 60 years.

The packages include senior-friendly accommodations, pre-travel health screenings, 24/7 emergency coordination, and a nurse onboard.

India's silver tourism market is growing, but concerns around health, mobility, and safety continue to hold many seniors back from travelling.

On MakeMyTrip, travellers aged over 60 account for nearly 9 per cent of all holiday package bookings, with strong demand for group tours (20 per cent) and long-haul trips (13 per cent).

Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer - Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said, "Travel is one of life's greatest joys, and our elders deserve to experience it without worry. Too often, health concerns become barriers that keep them from exploring the world. With these senior-friendly holidays, we want to give them the freedom to travel with confidence and reassurance to their families.