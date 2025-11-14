Home / Companies / News / Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

The project will have 182 premium business office units and also premium retail spaces

real estate, realty firms
Representative Image: Suraj Estates has delivered more than 45 projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Suraj Estate Developers Ltd expects Rs 1,200 crore revenue from a new commercial project in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has launched a new commercial project 'One Business Bay' having carpet area of 2.09 lakhs sq ft with an "estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore."  The project will have 182 premium business office units and also premium retail spaces.

Suraj Estates has delivered more than 45 projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area.

Its current portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with a total RERA saleable carpet area of 7.55 lakhs sq ft and 16 upcoming projects with an estimated saleable carpet area of 11.57 lakhs square feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over 10 years: Karan Adani

Anil Ambani offers to appear via 'virtual means' before ED in Fema case

Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra over next decade: Karan Adani

GCPL acquires Muuchstac in ₹450 cr deal; promoters to continue to run biz

M&M, Manulife to form life insurance JV with ₹7,200 crore investment

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsReal estate developers

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story