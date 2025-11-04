Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip sees surge in premium stays; Goa, Jaipur top domestic picks

MakeMyTrip sees surge in premium stays; Goa, Jaipur top domestic picks

MakeMyTrip's year-end campaign reveals a clear premiumisation trend, with one in three domestic travellers opting for 4- or 5-star stays and Goa, Jaipur, and Udaipur emerging as favourites

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:39 PM IST
Early trends from MakeMyTrip’s inaugural campaign to address year-end travel congestion have revealed a clear premiumisation pattern, with one in every three domestic travellers booking 4- or 5-star stays.
 
What does MakeMyTrip’s campaign reveal about travel trends?
 
“In the domestic hotels category, every third booking was for a 4- or 5-star property, while the average stay length rose modestly from 1.7 to 1.8 nights. Internationally, 4- and 5-star stays accounted for 64.5 per cent of bookings, with an average stay of 4.9 nights,” the company said in a statement.
 
“Early bookings for year-end flights have doubled from a low base, serving as a good lead indicator for accommodation, where bookings traditionally follow in the subsequent phase. Premiumisation and category breadth remain the key highlights in accommodation,” it added.
 
How extensive are the domestic and international bookings?
 
On the domestic front, travellers booked flights across India, while international flight bookings spanned 362 airports in 115 countries, serviced by 113 airlines. For stays, international accommodation bookings covered 7,911 unique properties across 834 cities in 109 countries. Domestically, travellers booked 40,038 unique properties across 1,441 Indian cities, including 603 properties that saw bookings for the first time in over a year, the company noted.
 
What’s driving the shift toward premium stays?
 
Premiumisation remained a defining theme, though travellers continued to prioritise value. “It’s encouraging to see travellers engaging earlier in the planning cycle and making more considered choices. With this campaign, our intent is to create a platform that benefits everyone in the ecosystem — travellers, partners, and the industry at large — by enabling better planning, more value, and more predictable demand. These early trends are a positive start toward that direction,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.
 
At least 96 per cent of domestic hotel bookers availed discount coupons, highlighting travellers’ focus on both quality and value.
 
Which destinations topped the booking charts?
 
Domestically, Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Lonavala emerged as the most booked leisure destinations. Internationally, Dubai, Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, London, Krabi, and Langkawi ranked among the top destinations for Indian travellers.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

