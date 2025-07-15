ManipalCigna to expand Tamil Nadu reach as Sarvah drives new business

ManipalCigna Health Insurance, one of India’s leading health insurers, has deepened its commitment to Tamil Nadu by accelerating the adoption of its innovative and award-winning product, ManipalCigna Sarvah. The company plans to expand its presence in the state with 10 more branches and add over 10,000 advisors across South India in FY26.

Focused on India’s ‘missing middle’ population, Sarvah contributed 52 per cent of the company’s new business in Tamil Nadu during January to May 2025.

With 18 offices, a robust network of over 1,500 empanelled hospitals, and more than 7,000 advisors, ManipalCigna has covered over 1.1 million lives in the state in FY25. Over the last three years, the company has settled claims worth ₹101 crore in the state, underscoring its mission to make quality healthcare more accessible, it said.

According to data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), ManipalCigna outpaced the sector with 30 per cent premium growth in the first quarter of FY26, the highest among standalone health insurance (SAHI) players, reflecting its strong regional strategy and customer-first product design. From a healthcare standpoint, non-communicable diseases account for 68 per cent of the total disease burden in Tamil Nadu, higher than the national average of 61.43 per cent. This underscores the need for focused interventions on chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. In response to such health challenges, ManipalCigna launched Sarvah for the 'missing middle', combining affordability with comprehensive coverage, including critical illness.

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer of ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said: "Our commitment to making quality healthcare accessible across Tamil Nadu has been central to our journey. Over the years, our growing network, innovative offerings, and customer-centric approach have enabled us to earn the trust of our policyholders and our partners to deliver tangible value." "Our consistent growth and the launch of our innovative flagship product, Sarvah, with unique features such as infinite coverage available with the Sarvah Uttam plan and absolutely zero waiting period available with the Sarvah Param plan, demonstrate our dedication to the health, well-being, and peace of mind of our customers."