Home / Companies / News / ManipalCigna to expand Tamil Nadu reach as Sarvah drives new business

ManipalCigna to expand Tamil Nadu reach as Sarvah drives new business

Sarvah, ManipalCigna's flagship plan, accounted for 52 per cent of new business in Tamil Nadu in early 2025 as the company plans 10 new branches and 10,000 advisors

life insurance, insurance
According to data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), ManipalCigna outpaced the sector with 30 per cent premium growth in the first quarter of FY26
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ManipalCigna Health Insurance, one of India’s leading health insurers, has deepened its commitment to Tamil Nadu by accelerating the adoption of its innovative and award-winning product, ManipalCigna Sarvah. The company plans to expand its presence in the state with 10 more branches and add over 10,000 advisors across South India in FY26.
 
Focused on India’s ‘missing middle’ population, Sarvah contributed 52 per cent of the company’s new business in Tamil Nadu during January to May 2025.
 
With 18 offices, a robust network of over 1,500 empanelled hospitals, and more than 7,000 advisors, ManipalCigna has covered over 1.1 million lives in the state in FY25. Over the last three years, the company has settled claims worth ₹101 crore in the state, underscoring its mission to make quality healthcare more accessible, it said.
 
According to data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), ManipalCigna outpaced the sector with 30 per cent premium growth in the first quarter of FY26, the highest among standalone health insurance (SAHI) players, reflecting its strong regional strategy and customer-first product design. 
 
From a healthcare standpoint, non-communicable diseases account for 68 per cent of the total disease burden in Tamil Nadu, higher than the national average of 61.43 per cent. This underscores the need for focused interventions on chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. In response to such health challenges, ManipalCigna launched Sarvah for the ‘missing middle’, combining affordability with comprehensive coverage, including critical illness.
 
Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer of ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said: “Our commitment to making quality healthcare accessible across Tamil Nadu has been central to our journey. Over the years, our growing network, innovative offerings, and customer-centric approach have enabled us to earn the trust of our policyholders and our partners to deliver tangible value.”
 
“Our consistent growth and the launch of our innovative flagship product, Sarvah, with unique features such as infinite coverage available with the Sarvah Uttam plan and absolutely zero waiting period available with the Sarvah Param plan, demonstrate our dedication to the health, well-being, and peace of mind of our customers.” 
 
“Tamil Nadu presents a strong opportunity for expanding health insurance access, especially in semi-urban and emerging markets. With Sarvah, we have addressed real and recurring healthcare needs through a solution that is simple, affordable, and predictable. We are committed to offering innovative health insurance products and experiences that build lasting trust and improve the well-being of our customers,” said Ashish Yadav, Head – Products and Operations, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.
 
ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between the Manipal Group, an eminent player in healthcare delivery and higher education in India, and Cigna Healthcare, a global health services company with over 230 years of experience. ManipalCigna is headquartered in Mumbai and has over 100 branch offices covering major metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 70,000 agents and more than 500 distribution partners across the country.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oberoi-led consortium to acquire Hotel Horizon for ₹919 crore in Mumbai

Hemant Rupani named CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages effective Sept 8

Aurobindo Pharma to manufacture, supply long acting HIV treatment drug

TCS maintains 100% variable pay for 70% of staff in Q1 despite slowdown

HCLTech Q1 results: Net profit slips 10% to ₹3,843 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Topics :ManipalCigna Health InsuranceTamil NaduHealth Insurance

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story