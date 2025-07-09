Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
61% of young Indians prioritise health insurance amid rising costs: Report

61% of young Indians prioritise health insurance amid rising costs: Report

Survey shows 61% of millennials and Gen Z in India see health insurance as a key part of financial planning, driven by rising medical costs and demand for wellness benefits.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

As healthcare costs surge across India, a growing number of young Indians are making health insurance a priority. According to a recent survey by HDFC ERGO General Insurance and NielsenIQ, 61 per cent of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to invest in health insurance as part of their financial planning.
 

Rising costs trigger demand

The study, conducted among 2,200 respondents in 17 tier-II and tier-III cities, highlights how escalating medical expenses are prompting younger generations to secure coverage. Nearly 37 per cent of participants cited rising treatment costs as the main reason for purchasing health insurance, while 36 per cent were attracted by wellness benefits such as health check-ups.
 
 
“Millennials and Gen Z account for over half of India’s population. Their evolving expectations are reshaping
 
the insurance industry,” said Anuj Tyagi, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC ERGO General Insurance.
 
“They value transparency, quick turnaround times, and hyper-personalised services.”

Barriers to adoption remain

Despite this growing interest, gaps persist. The survey revealed that 44 per cent of Gen Z respondents are hesitant due to lack of awareness, while 43 per cent of millennials rely on their employer’s group health insurance and feel no need for a separate plan.
 

Preference for offline purchases

Interestingly, even as India’s youth embrace technology, a significant majority still prefer offline channels for buying policies. About 60 per cent of millennials and Gen Z purchase health insurance through agents, citing trust and the need for guidance during claims as key reasons.
 

What young buyers look for?

 
When evaluating policies, 27 per cent prioritise a wide hospital network and 24 per cent value simple policy terms. Family and friends play a key role in influencing Gen Z’s decisions, while millennials often use aggregator websites to compare options.
 
As medical inflation continues to strain household budgets, financial planners stress the importance of early health insurance planning. Flexible premium payments and comprehensive coverage are now emerging as must-have features for India’s younger population.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

