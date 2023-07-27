Home / Companies / News / Marico to acquire 58% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 369 cr

Marico to acquire 58% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 369 cr

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of 58 per cent in Satiya Nutraceuticals for a consideration of Rs 369.01 crore, Marico said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to Marico this is in line with its key strategic priorities

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Home-grown FMCG firm Marico will acquire a majority stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals, which owns plant-based nutrition brand Plix, for a consideration of Rs 369.01 crore.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of 58 per cent in Satiya Nutraceuticals for a consideration of Rs 369.01 crore, Marico said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

According to Marico this is in line with its key strategic priorities.

"The transaction will further expand Marico's total addressable market in the value-added foods and nutrition segments as well as presence in the rapidly growing Health & Wellness category," it said.

It has completed acquisition of 32.75 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Satiya Nutraceuticals through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, completed on July 26, 2023.

It will acquire the remaining 25.25 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Satiya Nutraceuticals on a fully-diluted basis, in one or more tranches by May 2025, said Marico.

"In line with our strategy to accelerate our diversification journey, the investment in Plix not only expands our total addressable market in value-added wellness foods and nutrition segments, but also brings another digital first brand with a distinct value proposition into our fold," said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico.

Co-founded by Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri, Satiya Nutraceuticals owns The Plant Fix- Plix, a digital-first, clean label, plant-based nutrition brand, with a strong presence in the rapidly growing health and wellness segments in India.

"In partnership with Marico, we will prioritize strengthening the brand's equity and expedite growth by expanding into new categories and channels.

"In addition to leveraging Marico's core competencies, we foresee compelling synergies that align with our brand's aspirations, thereby signifying a fruitful strategic partnership in the years ahead," said Rishubh Satiya & Akash Zaveri, Co-founders of Plix.

For the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023, consolidated turnover of Satiya Nutraceuticals was at Rs 106.43 crore.

Also Read

Marico signs agreement to acquire majority stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Marico Q4 results: Net profit up 20.3% to Rs 302 cr, revenue rises 3.6%

PMBJP scheme removed medical expense worries of crores of Indians, says PM

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

ACC, Ambuja Cements face resistance from shareholders to adopt FY23 results

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

Foxconn unit in talks for $200 mn components plant in Tamil Nadu: Reports

State Bank of India takes PC Jewellers to NCLT over loan account default

Demand woes, lower realisations to hit specialty chemical makers in FY24

Topics :MaricoFMCGs

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story