Maruti Suzuki India's Y-o-Y sales rise 12% to 236,963 units in January

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 236,963 units in January.

The auto major dispatched a total of 212,251 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 174,529 units compared to 173,599 units in the year-ago month, a marginal increase, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 14,268 units against 14,247 units in January 2025.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift declined to 72,738 units from 82,241 units in the year-ago month.