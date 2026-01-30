Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Meesho swings to ₹490 crore Q3 loss as costs outpace revenue growth

Meesho swings to ₹490 crore Q3 loss as costs outpace revenue growth

Recently listed e-commerce firm reports higher logistics, employee and restructuring costs in the December quarter despite strong revenue growth

Meesho
premium
Driven by strong user growth and rising purchase frequency, Meesho reported net merchandise value (NMV) of ₹10,995 crore in the third quarter of FY26, a 26 per cent increase from a year earlier | (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Meesho Ltd reported a sharp swing to loss in the December quarter (Q3 FY26) as higher logistics, employee and restructuring costs outweighed strong revenue growth at the recently listed e-commerce company.
 
The Bengaluru-based company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹490 crore for the three months ended December 31, compared with a loss of ₹37 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 32 per cent to ₹3,518 crore, up from ₹2,679 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Total expenses climbed to ₹4,071 crore from ₹2,823 crore a year earlier, driven largely by higher spending on fulfilment, marketing and employee benefits. Employee benefit expenses rose 20 per cent to ₹235 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹195 crore in Q3 FY25. Other expenses rose sharply to ₹3,821 crore.
 
For the nine months ended December, Meesho reported revenue from operations of ₹9,095 crore, up from ₹6,990 crore a year earlier. The company posted a net loss of ₹1,191 crore for the period, compared with a loss of ₹2,550 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting higher operating costs, restructuring-related charges and tax expenses linked to internal reorganisation.
 
The results follow Meesho’s initial public offering in December, when the company raised ₹4,250 crore in fresh capital, alongside an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The shares were listed on Indian exchanges on December 10.
 
“Our Q3 results reflect the strength of Meesho’s flywheel, with more users transacting more frequently, driving platform growth while building long-term habits in previously underserved markets. Today, we serve 251 million consumers and enable business growth for 846,000-plus sellers annually, many of whom are first-time e-commerce users,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder and chief executive officer of Meesho, in a company statement.
 
“Becoming a public company changes how we are accountable, but it does not change what we optimise for, as platform health and disciplined growth remain our priority. Our north star is free cash flow per share, which captures the real cash generated after reinvestment and reflects the long-term economics of our business,” he added.
 
Meesho said it reported strong user growth in the third quarter of FY26, reflecting higher order volumes and increasing purchase frequency on the platform. Placed orders during the quarter rose 36 per cent year on year to 690 million, while annual transacting users grew 34 per cent to 251 million, making Meesho the largest e-commerce platform in India by both annual transacting users and placed orders.
 
On a last-twelve-month basis, users transacted an average of 9.78 times per year, up 9 per cent from a year earlier, indicating not only an expanding user base but also rising repeat purchasing behaviour, particularly in markets that have historically been underpenetrated by e-commerce.
 
Driven by strong user growth and rising purchase frequency, Meesho reported net merchandise value (NMV) of ₹10,995 crore in the third quarter of FY26, a 26 per cent increase from a year earlier. The performance, however, was influenced by a shift in the festive calendar, with Diwali falling in mid-October this year compared with early November last year, moving some festival-led demand into the second quarter.
 
As a result, a combined view of the second and third quarters shows NMV of ₹21,510 crore, up 37 per cent year on year. The company said technology investments, including deep-learning-based recommendation models and improved voice search, helped improve onboarding and conversion among first-time e-commerce users, particularly in regional-language markets.
 
On a last-twelve-month basis, Meesho reported positive free cash flow of ₹56 crore, supported by growth in net merchandise value. The company said its asset-light operating model, marked by minimal capital expenditure and a negative working capital cycle, continues to underpin cash generation. As of December 31, 2025, Meesho’s cash balance stood at ₹7,277 crore, including ₹4,088 crore raised through its initial public offering in December FY26.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Paytm wants to tackle UPI concentration risk via organic tech plans

Ola Electric to cut 5% of workforce amid automation, profitability push

Premium

Niva Bupa aims to turn profitable in Q4 FY26: CFO Mahendra Vishwanath

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land, eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue

Apple to open second Mumbai store soon as it expands India retail

Topics :MeeshoQ3 resultsMarkets News

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story