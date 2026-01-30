Niva Bupa aims to turn profitable in Q4 FY26: CFO Mahendra Vishwanath

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, which suffered losses in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) due to the change in accounting norms for multi-year policies, is eyeing to turn profitable in the last quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), said Vishwanath Mahendra, ED & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

“We have more three-year than two-year policies. Due to this, the premium that was deferred last year is now coming into the top line. However, earnings take time to catch up because earned premium always lags written premium, especially with three-year policies. On an Indian-GAAP basis, we will turn profitable by the end of this financial year (Q4FY26). This creates a drag for a few more quarters. Eventually, Indian-GAAP numbers will converge with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS),” Mahendra said.