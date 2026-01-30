Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Paytm wants to tackle UPI concentration risk via organic tech plans

Paytm wants to tackle UPI concentration risk via organic tech plans

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma says company aims to reduce concentration risk in UPI through technology-led growth as its market share by volume and value rises

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
premium
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, Paytm (Photo: Reuters)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Paytm founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company aims to address concentration risk in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) market.  
 
This comes at a time when Paytm has seen its market share by volume grow from 6.9 per cent in December 2024 to 7.65 per cent in December 2025.
 
By UPI value, its share during these months was 5.4 per cent in December 2024 and 6.32 per cent in December 2025 respectively, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.
 
“We want to solve for (UPI) market share concentration risk by our organic technology plans. That’s our ambition and mission. I am very happy to tell you that we earned the right to be that, once the regulator permitted us last October (2024),” Sharma said in a call with analysts. 
 
In October 2024, Paytm received a nod to take onboard new users from UPI-operator NPCI as a third-party app. 
 
This was about nine months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed an embargo to add new UPI users following restrictions on its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank. 
 
To be sure, PhonePe and Google Pay process about 80 per cent of total monthly UPI volumes as of December 2025. The share by value in the same month stood at 82.91 per cent. In December 2024, their combined volume and value market share stood at 84.43 per cent and 85.98 per cent respectively. 
 
The discussion around concentration risk is critical since the NPCI has set a deadline to introduce a 30 per cent market cap for third-party UPI players by the end of 2026. 
 
Meanwhile, Sharma added that they aimed at growing its stock broking arm, Paytm Money, among the top five players within the industry in the next three years. 
 
“When we launched Paytm Money, it was the top SIP producer in the country. We got defocused, we went through an IPO… many other processes… We want to make Paytm Money a top five player in less than three years,” Sharma added. 
 
On Thursday evening, Paytm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25. The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The growth in net profit comes at a time when the fintech major recorded a 20 per cent growth in its revenue from operations to ₹2,194 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,828 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew by 6.5 per cent from ₹2,061 crore in Q2FY26. 
 
To be sure, the company has earned ₹212 crore in other income in Q3FY26 as compared to ₹189 crore and ₹222 crore in Q3FY25 and Q2FY26 respectively. 
 
Other income is generated through dividends or interest, among other factors that are non-core to the business.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Niva Bupa aims to turn profitable in Q4 FY26: CFO Mahendra Vishwanath

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land, eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue

Apple to open second Mumbai store soon as it expands India retail

ITC to roll out freshness-led packaged foods via e-commerce platform

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net profit falls 6.4% on new labour code impact

Topics :Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar SharmaVijay Shekhar SharmaPaytmUPI transactionsPhonePeGoogle PayPaytm MoneyNPCIRBIUnified Payments Interface

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story