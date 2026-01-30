Paytm wants to tackle UPI concentration risk via organic tech plans

On Thursday evening, Paytm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25. The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26.
The growth in net profit comes at a time when the fintech major recorded a 20 per cent growth in its revenue from operations to ₹2,194 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,828 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew by 6.5 per cent from ₹2,061 crore in Q2FY26.
To be sure, the company has earned ₹212 crore in other income in Q3FY26 as compared to ₹189 crore and ₹222 crore in Q3FY25 and Q2FY26 respectively.