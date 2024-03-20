MeraDoc partners with MakeMyTrip to offer real-time medical services

HealthTech startup and India's fastest-growing online medical services company Meradoc has entered into a strategic partnership with travel booking MakeMyTrip to offer a bouquet of healthcare services on the go for the latter's subscribers across the country.

With this alliance, Meradoc's digital-health platform and its services will now become available 24x7 on a real-time basis to MakeMyTrip customers across India, the company said in a statement.

"The ground-breaking partnership will provide MakeMyTrip customers round-the-clock instant access to Meradoc's panel of qualified doctors through video and audio consultations," it said.

Additionally, pathology services, personalised follow-ups and updates, as also delivery of medicines prescribed by the doctors, will be available to MakeMyTrip customers at their doorstep within two hours, whether they are at home or travelling anywhere in the country on business or for personal reasons.

Set up in 2021 by Sudhir Mathur, ex-CEO of Cairn India and former CFO of Idea Cellular; Eshaan Singh, a serial entrepreneur & Duke Fuqua MBA, and Adit Mathur, renowened physician, hospital administrator and an IIM-C alumni, MeraDoc says it is building demoractised healthcare solutions for a billion Indians, with a family physician centred practice at its core.

MeraDoc provides its subscribers dedicated family doctor for 24x7 consultation as well as a connected care network of over 35,000 pharmacies, 1,200-plus labs, 100-plus specialists, ambulance, emergency and hospitaliation assistance.

"We have a proven network in place, with our empanelled doctors now conducting over 8,000 consultations daily, thereby having totalled over 4 million consultations nationwide since our launch," said Sudhir Mathur, founder & CEO, Meradoc, said.

"I am delighted to announce that our personalised services have now gone live on the MakeMyTrip platform for all domestic travellers. With this alliance, our integrated packages of both primary and essential health services will be available to Flipkart's customers, providing them with a unique and hassle-free travel experience, while Meradoc's footprint will be further widened."



Besides working with e-pharmacies and renowned diagnostic chains, MeraDoc has in place partnerships with over 200,000 standalone chemists, 35,000 diagnostic labs and 100,000 hospitals to ensure service at the earliest, available to the last mile pan-India.



