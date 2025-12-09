Ageas Federal Life Insurance aims 3x premium growth by FY28: CEO Gomes

Ageas Federal Life Insurance — a joint venture between Belgium-based Ageas Insurance International and Federal Bank — is targeting a threefold increase in premium income to nearly Rs 4,000 crore by 2028 and aims to break into the top 10 life insurers, said Jude Gomes, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in an interaction with Business Standard. This growth will come primarily from expanding its distribution channels and strengthening its presence across the country. Gomes added that the insurer also plans to explore opportunities if a composite licence is approved, and expand its operations into GIFT City.

The company recorded a new business premium of Rs 1,338.28 crore in FY25. During April–November of FY26, its new business premium stood at Rs 888 crore. Around 80–85 per cent of this comes through its bancassurance partnerships, primarily with Federal Bank. Going forward, the company plans to strengthen its agency channel and increase its contribution to overall premium to 25–30 per cent, up from the current 6–7 per cent, while continuing to expand its reach through the bancassurance network. In recent months, the insurer has added several partners — including CSB Bank, Jio Credit, Vakrangee, Capri Global, and Muthoot Finance — to its bancassurance portfolio.

“While bancassurance remains a core growth driver, we are leveraging a multi-channel strategy that includes agency transformation in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, expansion through new bancassurance partnerships, brokers, fintech and affinity platforms, digital direct-to-customer channels, innovative product offerings in protection, annuity, and ULIPs, as well as enhanced cross-sell and persistency initiatives,” Gomes said. The company also plans to expand into GIFT City and submitted an application five to six months ago. It expects to secure it soon. In addition, as the industry awaits amendments to the Insurance Act during the winter parliamentary session, Gomes said the company plans to explore any new opportunities that may emerge if a composite licence is approved.

However, he added that Ageas — the Belgium-based insurance company that currently holds a 70 per cent stake in the joint venture — will not be interested in increasing its stake to 100 per cent even if the government allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), owing to the “critical strength” brought by Federal Bank. Currently, Federal Bank holds the remaining 30 per cent stake in the company. “We will definitely explore all the opportunities which are available for us. And if you have seen that we are operating at a certain quartile. So, we have got to move up and have our own ambition. We have to look at all the opportunities available. Composite is a great licence. Ageas worldwide is a life and a non-life company and we have reinsurance as well. It only complements us and gives us a little bit more bandwidth to operate.”