Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

Autonomous mobility platform Minus Zero on Tuesday announced that it has unveiled an end-to-end autopilot system for the first time for navigation in the country. The vision-based system, which has been tested on the streets of Bengaluru, can navigate in dense urban traffic and identify unique obstacles like animals, push-carts, two-wheelers, and their unpredictable behaviours.

The Bengaluru-based startup has taken an AI-first approach by training end-to-end foundational models that can learn navigation in a self-supervised manner from large-scale raw data without human labels, instead of the traditionally used rule-based systems, the company said in a statement.

"Our autopilot system leverages the power of bespoke foundational models and self-supervised learning to navigate some highly complicated scenarios using only cameras, and without reliance on HD Maps. This is also the first time when end-to-end foundational models are being tested on Indian roads," the company said.

While sharing the need for such a system, the company noted that although nearly 90 per cent of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products are deployed in a few developed countries, more than 85 per cent of road accidents globally originate from emerging countries, which have a much greater need for such driving assistance systems.

Commenting on the development and future plans, Gagandeep Reehal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Minus Zero, said, "We are already working with a couple of large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in their journey to upgrade them to these solutions and are in talks with others for the same. While we are still developing and validating the entire system, we aim to be ready for production in the next 2 years alongside our OEM partners."

Minus Zero was founded in 2020 and has raised a total equity funding of $1.77 million in two rounds, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.