Monolithisch eyes 30% share of premixed ramming mass market in 2 years

Monolithisch India Ltd, manufacturer of premixed ramming mass, is aiming for up to 30 per cent share of the market in the next couple of years, according to its Managing Director Harsh Tekriwal.

The premixed ramming mass is expected to grow to nearly 5 lakh tonnes a month, Tekriwal said.

The company, which went public in June this year, is embarking on a capacity expansion drive targetting around 5.74 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) of ramming mass in the next one year, Tekriwal told PTI.

Premixed ramming mass is used for lining induction furnaces mostly used in secondary steel sector and alloy melting applications, acting as insulation material between the furnace and the molten metal, which is being melted.

"The growth opportunity looks very optimistic because the secondary steel sector in India is booming at a very good pace. The reason being that they are economical, their product quality is quite good and gradually they are scaling up to very big levels," he said when asked about the outlook for the sector. About the market that the company is operating, Tekriwal said, "The market right now is somewhere around 2 lakh tonnes a month. It is expected to expand to 4-5 lakh tonnes a month in the next 2-3 years. Currently, we are at somewhere around 8-9 per cent of market share, and we want to reach at least 25-30 per cent in the next couple of years." In line with its ambitions, he said the company is on a capacity expansion drive.