Moody's upgrades SBI's baseline credit rating, profitability to moderate

The BCA upgrade aligns SBI’s standalone credit profile with those of other similarly rated peers, according to a statement by Moody’s.

The bank’s plan to raise new equity capital, along with capital gains from the partial sale of its stake in, will help improve the CET1 ratio further, thereby supporting balance sheet buffers. India’s largest lender is already in the market to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore in equity capital from qualified institutional investors. Additionally, its board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore in debt capital in the current financial year (FY26). The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 14.25 per cent, with a Common Equity Tier I (CET1) ratio of 10.81 per cent at the end of March 2025.

The rating agency also affirmed SBI’s "Baa3" long-term deposit ratings. At the same time, it maintained a stable outlook on the ratings. The affirmation of ratings with a stable outlook reflects the bank's large and diversified lending franchise, along with sound asset quality. SBI’s strong retail franchise among Indian banks, access to low-cost deposits, and sufficient holdings of liquid government securities support its funding and liquidity, Moody’s added.

SBI’s adequate net interest margin, diversified non-interest income, and low credit cost support its profitability. The bank’s return on average assets was 1.1 per cent for the fiscal year ended March 2025. “We expect the bank’s profitability to moderate in the next couple of quarters due to policy rate cuts feeding through its lending rates, although the impact will be offset somewhat by a gradual lowering of funding costs in the latter half of the fiscal year,” Moody’s said.