Home / Companies / News / MRPL earns certification from IAQG for distribution of aviation fuel

MRPL earns certification from IAQG for distribution of aviation fuel

The standard ensures the interaction and configuration of various processes, from sourcing raw materials to the final product certification

Representative image
Press Trust of India Mangaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been certified with AS9100:D standard prepared by International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) to assure customer satisfaction in aviation, space, and defence organisations under the scope of 'production, storage, testing and distribution of aviation turbine fuel.'

MRPL is India's first refinery to get this new aerospace standard. The aerospace industry demands the utmost precision, reliability, and safety in its supply chain. As a certified organisation, MRPL is now well-positioned to serve as a trusted partner to aerospace companies within India and globally, a release from the MRPL said on Wednesday.

The standard ensures the interaction and configuration of various processes, from sourcing raw materials to the final product certification.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The certification process involves a stage audit of the entire life cycle of ATF, involving production criticalities like the addition of qualified additives and catalysts, standardisation of production processes, transfer through a dedicated pipeline network, ensuring fuel devoid of foreign object detection (FOD) in storage tanks, followed by certification and distribution to customers.

MRPL's newly acquired certification is expected to give it leverage to expand its presence in the aerospace sector, the release said.

Also Read

MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets

MRPL posts net profit of Rs 1,059 cr in July-Sep quarter on margin boost

India growing amid decelerating global growth: Triveni Turbine MD

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Go First's lenders to seek extension of insolvency process by 60 days

As AI shifts tech globally, it's India's time to shine: Microsoft's Chandok

Tata Power-DDL, ASCI partner for skill training in power, renewable energy

Flag coercive call from management to extend duty: Unions ask A-I pilots

Walmart-owned Flipkart to roll out same-day delivery across India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MRPLAviation fuelspacedefence firms

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story