MUFG caps Shriram Finance stake at 20%, rules out other Group investments

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Bank, the largest Japanese lender, on Monday said it has no plans to raise its stake beyond the proposed 20 per cent in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) and is unlikely to invest in any other Shriram Group entities.

What did MUFG say about raising its stake in Shriram Finance?

Speaking at a press conference, MUFG Group chief operating officer for global commercial banking Yasushi Itagaki said the lender is “happy with its status as a significant minority stakeholder” and has “no interest in investing in any other arms of the Shriram Group”.

“Right now, we have no intention of going above 20 per cent,” Itagaki said, adding that the Japanese lender respects local branding and that Shriram Finance’s name will remain unchanged. What did Shriram Finance approve and how will the stake change? The board of directors of SFL on Monday approved entering into a definitive agreement with MUFG Bank for an investment of $4.4 billion in exchange for a 20 per cent stake in the NBFC. Under the proposed transaction, the promoters will pare a 5 per cent stake in Shriram Finance, while other public shareholders will dilute a 15 per cent stake, bringing down their stakes to 20.3 per cent and 59.7 per cent, respectively.

Why is the deal significant and what are the conditions? This will be the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) ever in India’s financial services sector. The proposed investment by MUFG Bank, first announced on Friday, is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the investment, MUFG plans to appoint two directors to Shriram Finance’s board. How will MUFG run its India business after the deal? Itagaki said the Tokyo-based bank would continue to serve its customers in India in wholesale and corporate segments through its branches and not explore the subsidiary model. It has six branches in India, including one in the GIFT City.

What are Shriram Finance’s expansion and employment plans? Shriram Finance managing director and chief executive officer Parag Sharma said over the next two years, “we will open 100 new branches per annum which will generate 3,000 to 5,000 fresh employment.” The NBFC has 78,833 employees and serves 9.7 million customers at present. How will MUFG’s investment affect Shriram Finance’s capital position? Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, told reporters that MUFG’s investment will also enhance the capital adequacy ratio of Shriram Finance to 31 per cent. What benefits does Shriram Finance expect from the deal?