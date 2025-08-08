Home / Companies / News / Signature Global aims 92% growth in FY26 operational revenue to ₹4,800 cr

Signature Global aims 92% growth in FY26 operational revenue to ₹4,800 cr

On revenue, the company said it has 'achieved around 19 per cent of guidance. Momentum is expected to pick up in subsequent quarters driven by completion of construction as planned'

Signature Global
Signature Global achieved record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore during the 2024-25 and has given a guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the current financial year. Photo: X@signatureglobal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd is targeting a 92 per cent increase in revenue from operations during this fiscal year on the back of strong sales in its residential projects across Gurugram.

In a latest investors presentation, the company said it is targeting a revenue of Rs 4,800 crore during this financial year.

Signature Global's income from operations stood at ₹2,498.02 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal. 

ALSO READ: Signature Global's net profit shoots 386% on increased revenue recognition 

On revenue, the company said it has "achieved around 19 per cent of guidance. Momentum is expected to pick up in subsequent quarters driven by completion of construction as planned".

In the real estate sector, the companies can recognise revenues either on completion of their projects or on percentage of completion method.

Signature Global achieved record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore during the 2024-25 and has given a guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the current financial year. 

On Thursday, the company reported a five-fold surge in consolidated net profit to ₹34.43 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, supported by higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at ₹6.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged to ₹865.66 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 400.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. 

Total income rose to ₹898.35 crore, from ₹427.98 crore during the period under review.

On the financial performance, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said, "Building on the strong momentum of FY25, we delivered a robust performance in the first quarter of FY26, with our operational revenue doubling year-on-year. This growth reflects our continued focus on customer satisfaction and the timely delivery of quality homes."  He said the launch pipeline remains strong for the remaining period of this fiscal, which would help the company to sustain this growth trajectory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

SRK roped in as Zomato's new brand ambassador, appears in latest campaign

HPCL explores alternative crude sources amid Russian price, sanction risk

DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai

Reliance Infra units to recover Rs 21,413 cr of regulatory assets in 4 yrs

Topics :Real Estate NewsSignature GlobalReal Estate

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story