Signature Global aims 92% growth in FY26 operational revenue to ₹4,800 cr

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd is targeting a 92 per cent increase in revenue from operations during this fiscal year on the back of strong sales in its residential projects across Gurugram.

In a latest investors presentation, the company said it is targeting a revenue of Rs 4,800 crore during this financial year.

Signature Global's income from operations stood at ₹2,498.02 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

On revenue, the company said it has "achieved around 19 per cent of guidance. Momentum is expected to pick up in subsequent quarters driven by completion of construction as planned".

In the real estate sector, the companies can recognise revenues either on completion of their projects or on percentage of completion method. Signature Global achieved record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore during the 2024-25 and has given a guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the current financial year. ALSO READ: Signature Global to launch ₹6,000 Cr homes in Gurugram's ₹2-4 crore range On Thursday, the company reported a five-fold surge in consolidated net profit to ₹34.43 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, supported by higher income amid strong housing demand. Its net profit stood at ₹6.79 crore in the year-ago period.