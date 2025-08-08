Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

|Space
|Starting Monthly Rent
|Date
|Tenure
|Office space in Pune
|Rs 11.65 lakh
|October 2023
|5 Years
|Showroom space in BKC, Mumbai
|Rs 35.26 lakh
|March 2025
|5 Years
|Office space in Mumbai
|Rs 3 lakh
|April 2025
|1 Year
|Warehousing facility in Kurla, Mumbai
|Rs 37.53 lakh
|May 2025
|5 Years
|Showroom space in Gurgaon
|Rs 40.17 lakh
|July 2025
|9 Years
|Showroom space in Aerocity, New Delhi
|Rs 17.22 lakh
|July 2025
|9 Years
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app