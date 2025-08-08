Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

Tesla India Motor & Energy has signed a nine-year lease for the space, according to property registration information shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics company. The retail unit on the ground floor of Worldmark 3 in Aerocity spreads 8,200 square feet, translating to a starting monthly rent of Rs 210 per sq ft.

The Indian arm of the US electric carmaker Tesla has leased retail space in New Delhi’s Aerocity for its third showroom in India. The space has a monthly rent of Rs 17.22 lakh, with a 15 per cent escalation every three years.

Tesla has deposited Rs 1.03 crore as security deposit, which has a three-year lock-in period.

The transaction was registered with administrative authorities on July 30 this year, but the lease started on March 15 and rent from July 13. Along with the retail space, Tesla will get 10 parking slots for Rs 6,000 each per month. It will pay common area maintenance charges of Rs 33.5 per sq ft per month.

Earlier this week, Tesla leased a retail space in Gurgaon for nine years to run its second showroom in India at a monthly rent of Rs 40.17 lakh. This space will function as a service centre, delivery centre, and retail store. The rent at this location will increase by 4.75 per cent annually.