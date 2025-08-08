Home / Companies / News / Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

Electric carmaker adds to outlets in Mumbai and Gurgaon as part of expansion plans

Tesla
Tesla will use the premises as a retail store and has deposited Rs 1.03 crore as a security deposit. (Photo: Reuters)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian arm of the US electric carmaker Tesla has leased retail space in New Delhi’s Aerocity for its third showroom in India. The space has a monthly rent of Rs 17.22 lakh, with a 15 per cent escalation every three years.
 
Tesla India Motor & Energy has signed a nine-year lease for the space, according to property registration information shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics company. The retail unit on the ground floor of Worldmark 3 in Aerocity spreads 8,200 square feet, translating to a starting monthly rent of Rs 210 per sq ft. 
 
Tesla has deposited Rs 1.03 crore as security deposit, which has a three-year lock-in period.
 
The transaction was registered with administrative authorities on July 30 this year, but the lease started on March 15 and rent from July 13. Along with the retail space, Tesla will get 10 parking slots for Rs 6,000 each per month. It will pay common area maintenance charges of Rs 33.5 per sq ft per month.
 
Earlier this week, Tesla leased a retail space in Gurgaon for nine years to run its second showroom in India at a monthly rent of Rs 40.17 lakh. This space will function as a service centre, delivery centre, and retail store. The rent at this location will increase by 4.75 per cent annually.
 
The Gurgaon showroom is located on the ground floor of Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road and covers 33,475 sq ft, implying a monthly rent of Rs 120 per sq ft.
 
In March, Tesla leased showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — India’s most expensive commercial district —for a starting monthly rent of Rs 35.26 lakh (Rs 888 per sq ft). This lease is for a period of five years. The company launched its Mumbai showroom on July 15, coinciding with the introduction of the Rs 60-lakh Model Y car in India. 
 
In June 2025, Tesla leased a 24,565-sq ft warehousing facility in Kurla West, Mumbai, for use as a vehicle service centre and garage (excluding bodywork and spray painting activities). The five-year lease carries a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh, or Rs 153 per sq ft.
 
Tesla’s registered office is located at Tablespace in Panchshil Business Park, Pune. The company has also leased a co-working office space near BKC in Mumbai.
 
  Tesla's real estate leases in India so far
 
Space Starting Monthly Rent Date Tenure
Office space in Pune Rs 11.65 lakh October 2023 5 Years
Showroom space in BKC, Mumbai Rs 35.26 lakh March 2025 5 Years
Office space in Mumbai Rs 3 lakh April 2025 1 Year
Warehousing facility in Kurla, Mumbai Rs 37.53 lakh May 2025 5 Years
Showroom space in Gurgaon Rs 40.17 lakh July 2025 9 Years
Showroom space in Aerocity, New Delhi Rs 17.22 lakh July 2025 9 Years
Source: CRE Matrix and others

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HPCL explores alternative crude sources amid Russian price, sanction risk

DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai

Reliance Infra units to recover Rs 21,413 cr of regulatory assets in 4 yrs

First Tata Sons AGM since Ratan Tata's passing: What's on the agenda?

TCS layoffs signal AI-driven transformation in $283 bn outsourcing sector

Topics :Tesla in IndiaTesla MotorsTesla Modeltesla india

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story