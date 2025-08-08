Home / Companies / News / SRK roped in as Zomato's new brand ambassador, appears in latest campaign

SRK roped in as Zomato's new brand ambassador, appears in latest campaign

Khan had recently appeared in Zomato's latest campaign 'Fuel Your Hustle', which celebrates the quiet grind behind some of India's most celebrated names, Zomato said in a statement

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025
Khan inspires millions to keep showing up and fuelling their ambition, said Zomato Marketing Head Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

Khan had recently appeared in Zomato's latest campaign 'Fuel Your Hustle', which celebrates the quiet grind behind some of India's most celebrated names, Zomato said in a statement. 

"Through the campaign and this association, Zomato aims to resonate with every individual who truly believes in hard work and consistency and reinforce its commitment to supporting their journey with food," it added.

Khan inspires millions to keep showing up and fuelling their ambition, said Zomato Marketing Head Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney. 

"His influence transcends generations and borders and is a reminder for India to keep at it," Sawhney said, adding that his journey, from humble beginnings to global icon, mirrors the grit and persistence that the company believes in.

On the association, Khan said, "Zomato's story is one of hustle, innovation and a love for bringing people closer to what they cherish most - great food. It's a journey that resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of a brand that has become a household name across India." 

  This collaboration will see Shah Rukh Khan featured prominently across Zomato's multi-platform marketing initiatives, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print and outdoor activations, the statement said.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

