Home / Companies / News / Nalco clarifies ₹30,000-cr smelter expansion plan on track, not deferred

Nalco clarifies ₹30,000-cr smelter expansion plan on track, not deferred

Nalco denies media reports suggesting its ₹30,000-crore smelter capex has been deferred due to stalled talks with Rio Tinto; says project and partner discussions are ongoing

NALCO, NALCO logo
Nalco recently posted strong financial results for the March 2025 quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,067.23 crore | Photo: X@NALCO_India
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Thursday clarified that its ₹30,000-crore capital expenditure plan for smelter expansion with captive power is progressing as planned and has not been put on hold.
 
The company said it is currently updating the detailed project report (DPR) for its brownfield smelter expansion, which includes a captive power plant integrated with renewable energy. The revision is being undertaken to align with evolving business needs.
 
Nalco issued the clarification via a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), stating: “The Nalco management refutes the report.” It added that discussions with technology partners are ongoing. “Discussion with technology partners, including RTAL, is being actively pursued and is on track. It is premature to disclose any details on the discussion at this stage,” the company said in the filing.
 
The company further noted that various power supply configurations, including renewable energy, are being evaluated. It emphasised that any joint venture (JV) with partners will be finalised only after the DPR is completed. 
 
Profit doubles in Q4FY25
 
Nalco recently posted strong financial results for the March 2025 quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,067.23 crore — more than double the ₹996.74 crore reported in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations for the January–March period rose to ₹5,267.83 crore, compared to ₹3,579.05 crore a year earlier.
 
Nalco operates across the full aluminium value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and power generation. The Indian government currently holds a 51.28 per cent stake in the company.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BEL secures ₹2,323 crore missile system spares orders for Navy ships

Microsoft shakes up leadership: LinkedIn CEO to oversee Office, Copilot

Infosys launches AI-powered features for fans at Roland-Garros 2025

Jeetendra Kapoor, family-owned firms sell Mumbai land parcel for ₹855 cr

Premium

Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case

Topics :Capital ExpenditureNalcoNalco smelterRio Tinto

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story