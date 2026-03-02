Nasscom advises IT employees in West Asia to work from home amid tensions

IT services industry body Nasscom has advised its member companies to enable work-from-home for employees in the region as West Asia becomes embroiled in one of its worst geopolitical crises in decades, the IT industry body said.

“Nasscom is closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the West Asia.” The industry body said it is in touch with its Middle East Council and told all employees in the region to remain in regular contact with their respective local embassies and take all necessary precautions.

The advisory comes as the United States and Israel have launched a co-ordinated attack on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran has attacked several of the Gulf nations that are friendly with the US.