SEIKO aims to double revenue in 3 yrs, 30 boutique stores in India by 2028

The newly launched store is Seiko’s fourth in Bengaluru and its 20th exclusive boutique in India.
Japan remains Seiko’s largest market, followed by the US and Europe.
Observing a post-pandemic surge in demand for “serious watches” and rising consumer awareness, Mazumder said Indian buyers are increasingly discerning. “Whether purchasing for themselves or as gifts, consumers research the brand, compare competitors, and look for substance. Even the most affluent customers seek value, not just a logo,” he said.
Historically male-dominated, Seiko India’s sales now see women accounting for around 15 per cent. The company aims to raise this to 25–30 per cent over the next three to four years. “With exclusive boutiques, we can showcase our full ladies’ collection. In multi-brand outlets, space constraints often limit visibility,” Mazumder said, adding that women consumers today are independent decision-makers who value craftsmanship over marketing hype.