SEIKO aims to double revenue in 3 yrs, 30 boutique stores in India by 2028

Japanese watchmaker Seiko Watch Corporation is betting big on India, with plans to increase its exclusive boutique count in the country to 30 over the next 12–18 months and double revenue from India within three years.

“India is among the top four national offices within the group and is positioning itself among the top three in India’s affordable luxury watch segment. We see sustained premiumisation and a growing base of young consumers driving the next phase of growth,” said Yoshikatsu Kawada, director and senior executive vice-president, Seiko Global.

Before the pandemic, India ranked 14th among Seiko’s 15 national offices. While the company did not disclose exact revenue contribution, it said India has recorded a compound annual growth rate of over 55 per cent over the past four years — well ahead of the broader luxury watch segment.

Within this strategy, Bengaluru holds particular importance for the brand. “When we established our subsidiary office in India nearly two decades ago, we chose this city. Since then, Bengaluru has remained central to our India journey,” Kawada said.

“Metro boutiques will be large-format stores like this one. In smaller towns, formats may be slightly smaller, but the experience will remain premium,” Mazumder said, adding that multi-brand retail partners will continue to be a key growth channel.

On expansion, the company’s leadership said growth will not be limited to metros but will also extend to Class B and C towns, “where aspirational demand exists, but experiential retail remains limited”, said Niladri Mazumder, president and chief operating officer, Seiko Watch India.

The newly launched store is Seiko’s fourth in Bengaluru and its 20th exclusive boutique in India.

Japan remains Seiko’s largest market, followed by the US and Europe.

Observing a post-pandemic surge in demand for “serious watches” and rising consumer awareness, Mazumder said Indian buyers are increasingly discerning. “Whether purchasing for themselves or as gifts, consumers research the brand, compare competitors, and look for substance. Even the most affluent customers seek value, not just a logo,” he said.