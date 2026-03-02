SBI DMD Nitin Chugh exits as contract term ends, digital role concludes

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director in charge of digital banking and transformation, has been relieved of his duties effective March 2 following the conclusion of his contract with the bank.

“… we inform that the contract period of Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director & Head (Digital Banking & Transformation) is concluding on March 3. Accordingly, he has been relieved from the services of the bank at the close of business hours on March 2,” the bank said in an exchange filing.

Chugh joined SBI in March 2022 to drive the bank’s digital banking operations. He was a lateral hire to the bank from the private sector.