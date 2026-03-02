Sebi slaps ₹10 lakh penalty on Coffee Day for financial misstatements

The penalty on Coffee Day is ₹10 lakh, while the penalty on others ranges from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 lakh each.

The investigation period by Sebi covered financial statements for the financial year 2019–20 to FY24 and financial results for FY20 to Q2FY25.

In an adjudication order issued on Monday, the regulator held that the company understated its reported losses by not accounting for interest expenses aggregating ₹489.49 crore, which it said were in violation of the accounting standards.