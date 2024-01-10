NBCC gets Rs 218 crore order from National Institute of Fashion Technology

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) on Wednesday announced that it has received an order worth Rs 216 crore from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The project entails the construction of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Campus at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and the modification work of the existing trade facilitation centre as part of the campus.

The company further said that the contract has been awarded domestically. The nature of the work order is project management consultancy (PMC) on a deposit work basis.

The time period for the order execution is yet to be decided, it added.

Earlier in December, NBCC bagged two consultancy work orders worth Rs 180 crore. In regulatory filings, NBCC informed that it got a work order from SAIL DSP, Durgapur for various construction and renovation work. The size of the work order is Rs 150 crore.

The company also received a work order for the construction of a permanent building of a composite regional centre (CRC) at Samba, Jammu, for a total value of Rs 29.70 crore. The order was given by Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute For Persons With Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan).

NBCC is mainly into PMC and real estate businesses.