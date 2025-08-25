NBCC gets Rs 3,700 cr-order from Rajasthan govt to build mixed-use project

State-owned NBCC Ltd has secured a contract to develop and market a 95-acre mixed-use project in Rajasthan with an estimated investment of around Rs 3,700 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has been "selected as the lead agency to design, build, and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure on 95 acres of Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) land".
The land is located along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.
The Rajasthan government has approved this project, with an overall estimated investment of about Rs 3,700 crore, it added.
Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, having a total capacity of 7,500 seats, is proposed to be developed on about 25 acres of land.
NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
