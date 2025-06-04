KEC International secures orders worth ₹2,211 crore across sectors

RPG Group firm and a global infrastructure major KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 2,211 crore across various businesses.

According to a company statement, the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders in the Middle East and Americas.

This entails design, supply and installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Lines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as well as supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The Oil & Gas Pipelines business has secured its second international order for terminal station works in Africa in addition to its ongoing pipeline laying project in the region.

The Cables business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas. "The large order wins in Saudi Arabia have further strengthened our international T&D order book. These wins reaffirm the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's strategic importance as a key growth driver for us. "Our subsidiary, SAE Towers has secured a significant tower supply order in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 4,200 crores, a robust growth of 40 per cent vis--vis last year," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said.