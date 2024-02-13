NCLT extends deadline for Go First's insolvency for another 60 days

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday extended the insolvency process of the grounded airline Go First by 60 days after the Resolution Professional (RP) of the airline told the tribunal that three parties have expressed interest in taking over the carrier.

Some lessors objected to this extension.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Appearing for RP, Advocate Diwakar Maheshwari told the tribunal that all three parties had deposited ‘earnest money’ after submitting their expression of interest and the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) had voted by an overwhelming majority to extend the insolvency process.

CoC is a committee of lenders that makes decisions in the insolvency process of the Corporate Debtor (Go First in this case).

The three parties who have expressed interest in the airline are expected to submit their resolution plan for the airline’s revival by February 15.

It was earlier reported that low-cost carrier Spicejet, Sharjah-based Sky One company, and Africa-focused Safrik Investments have shown interest in buying Go First.

This is the second extension sought by Go First. The NCLT on November 23, 2023, extended the insolvency process of the grounded airline Go First by 90 days.

The extension started on November 6, 2023, and ended on February 4, 2024. Now Go First has sought an extension from February 4 to April 4, 2024.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the insolvency process should be completed within 180 days or within the extended period of 90 days and mandatorily be completed within 330 days including any extension and the time taken in legal proceedings.

After the exhaustion of this timeline, the liquidation proceedings start.

The lenders of the airline include Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, and IDBI Bank.

Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2 under Section 10 of IBC, and on May 10, the NCLT admitted Go First’s insolvency plea.

Go First’s aircraft lessors had then filed an appeal against the NCLT order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), saying their aircraft should be returned to them as they had terminated the leases before the moratorium kicked in.

The extension comes as a relief for Go First, which has been embroiled in a legal battle over the control of its aircraft with its lessors since May last year. However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a notification on October 3 last year exempting arrangements relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters from the moratorium under Section 14(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) then filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court saying that the notification exempting aviation leases from moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 should apply to pending cases as well.