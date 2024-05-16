Netgear looks to expand in India as part of global growth strategy

Nasdaq-listed networking technology company Netgear is looking to expand its presence in India as part of its global growth strategy. Currently, India contributes about 10 per cent to the company's total revenues of about $740 million.

“We see strong growth momentum in the India market… India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and one of the high-growth nations within Netgear as well. We are adding more space to our research centre and shall continue to invest more in engineering, sales, and customer support in the coming years,” Charles Prober, chief executive officer of Netgear, said at a media briefing in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Prober’s maiden visit to India underscores Netgear’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative as it is exploring possibilities to establish local manufacturing facilities in the country, the company said in a statement. However, the company declined to share any specific plans.

By manufacturing in India, Netgear said it aims to augment its market presence, reduce production costs, and foster local innovation. Netgear aims to leverage India’s skilled workforce to enhance its competitive advantage in the global networking technology landscape. Netgear also incorporates technologies like artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience and revolutionize networking technology.

Netgear is currently present in 20 cities in India and will expand to 30 cities by the end of this year, said Marthesh Nagendra, sales director for India, Middle East and Africa, and South-East Asia region, Netgear. “I am bullish on the potential of the Indian market and shall see exponential growth for the next 15 years."

The company recently inaugurated two new office floors spanning 20,000 square feet for research and development in Bengaluru’s central business district. “This exemplifies our unwavering commitment to this burgeoning market, marking a significant step forward for Netgear in bolstering its presence and investments in India,” the company said in a statement.

Netgear’s revenue for the first quarter (January to March) stood at $164.6 million, above the mid-point of its own guidance. In terms of its outlook for the second quarter, the management said in an earnings presentation that Netgear would accelerate efforts for channel partners to reduce inventory levels to historic lows. Service provider revenue is expected to be about $15 million as it prepares to launch next-generation mobile hotspots in the second half of this year.