NHPC begins commercial operations of 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

State-owned NHPC on Friday declared commercial operation of its 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

The development comes after the successful trial run of the final phase of the 85.72 MW part capacity of the 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project in Bikaner, which was completed last Friday, NHPC said in a stock exchange filing.

The company also received approval of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on Thursday, it said.

NHPC Ltd said it has declared the commercial operation of the full 300 MW capacity of the Karnisar solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan with effect from October 16.