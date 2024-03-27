Home / Companies / News / NHPC board approves proposal for raising Rs 6,100 cr funds through NCDs

NHPC board approves proposal for raising Rs 6,100 cr funds through NCDs

Board of Directors has also given in-principle approval for closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited, subject to approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Power and Govt. of Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
State-owned NHPC on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 6,100 crore in debt in 2024-25.

The Board of Directors of NHPC in its meeting held on Wednesday considered and approved the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 6,100 crore during 2024-25 through non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis, term loans or external commercial borrowing in tranches, a BSE filing said.

Further, the Board of Directors in the meeting has also given its in-principle approval for closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited (a Subsidiary Company of NHPC Limited and Joint Venture with Govt. of Manipur), subject to the approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Power and Govt. of Manipur, it stated.

Topics :NHPCfundsNCDsfundings

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

