Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh to lead operations in India, Middle East

Automaker Nissan on Monday said it has appointed Thierry Sabbagh as Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India -- Nissan and Infiniti.

The company said it has announced a series of senior management changes in its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, designed to strengthen delivery of its transformation plan and enhance operational efficiency, speed and customer focus.

"Effective January 1, 2026, Thierry Sabbagh's responsibilities have been expanded to include Nissan India, as he becomes Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India -- Nissan and Infiniti," the automaker said in a statement.