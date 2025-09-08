Cognizant can use logo again: SC sets aside High Court's injunction order

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday set aside a Bombay High Court ruling that had barred Cognizant Technology Solutions from using a mark claimed to closely resemble the registered “ATYATI” device mark of Atyati Technologies, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and R Mahadevan said, "The order is set aside. The order under dated June 13, 2024 is restored. We are of the opinion that Division Bench erred in passing the order. This order will operate till the single judge decides the matter on merits. We request the single judge to decide the matter in six months. The single judge may decide the case without being influenced by this order."

The case The case revolves around claims of trademark and copyright infringement. Atyati had alleged that Cognizant was using a logo deceptively similar to its registered ATYATI device mark. ALSO READ: Cognizant to increase salaries for majority of employees from November 1 In March 2024, Atyati filed a commercial intellectual property suit before the Bombay High Court. Along with the suit, it sought an interim injunction to stop Cognizant from using the logo. On March 19, 2024, a single judge granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, restricting Cognizant from infringing Atyati’s copyright in the artistic work forming the ATYATI mark, the news report said.

Cognizant challenges injunction Once Cognizant appeared in court, it challenged the injunction, claiming that Atyati had misrepresented the timeline of when it became aware of Cognizant’s use. Cognizant argued that Atyati knew about the logo’s use since 2022, citing a cease-and-desist notice issued by Atyati on October 30, 2023, which stated that Cognizant had adopted the mark in 2022. This contradicts Atyati’s claim that it learned about the logo only in October 2023. On June 13, 2024, the single judge sided with Cognizant, vacating the injunction. The judge held that Atyati had suppressed material facts and made a false statement to secure ex-parte relief. The court reasoned that had it known about the 2022 use, it would not have granted the injunction without notice.