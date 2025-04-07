NTPC installed capacity in Chhattisgarh to reach 9,580 Mw by 2029

The installed capacity of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited in Chhattisgarh will surge to 9,580 megawatt (Mw) in the next four years.

Currently, the state-run power major has an installed capacity of 7,180 Mw. Expansion plans are underway at two of the three power stations located in Chhattisgarh, which will enhance the company's installed capacity.

NTPC Western Region II, headquartered in Chhattisgarh, operates five power stations, including Lara in Raigarh district, Sipat in Bilaspur, and Korba in Korba district, along with Gadarwara and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. The Lara and Sipat power stations are currently undergoing expansion.

On April 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the 800 Mw pit-head power project at Sipat in Bilaspur. This project, with an investment of ₹9791 crore, is located within the existing Sipat Super Thermal Power Station premises. The commissioning of Sipat III (1x800 Mw) will bring the total installed capacity of the Sipat project to 3,780 Mw. NTPC officials stated the plant will address the increasing power demands in the central region, benefiting Chhattisgarh and other states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa. Located in Raigarh district, the pit-head power station will receive coal from NTPC’s Talaipalli Coal block via a merry-go-round system, ensuring a cost-effective and continuous power supply. Equipped with highly efficient super critical technology (for stage-I) and ultra super critical technology (for stage-II), the units will ensure reduced specific coal consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.