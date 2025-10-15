Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY26 profit grows 29% to Rs 760 cr; dividend declared

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September of FY26 to Rs 760.3 crore, compared with Rs 589.44 crore in Q2 FY25. The profit surpassed the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of Rs 613.8 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,779.04 crore, up 34.8 per cent YoY, also exceeding the estimate of Rs 1,461 crore.

Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter rose 49.2 per cent YoY to Rs 863.35 crore.

Sequentially, the company's revenue jumped 80 per cent, while profit increased 80.5 per cent.

During the quarter, Oberoi Realty did not launch any new projects. For FY26, the management has outlined plans to launch one tower in Borivali, two towers at Forestville (Thane), and projects at Peddar Road and Gurugram, with potential launches at Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Tardeo, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), the company’s revenue grew 1.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,766.59 crore, while profit rose marginally by 0.64 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,181.51 crore, against Rs 1,173.95 crore in H1 FY25. The board of directors declared a second interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 2 per equity share, representing 20 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share.