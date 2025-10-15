Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY26 profit grows 29% to Rs 760 cr; dividend declared

Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY26 profit grows 29% to Rs 760 cr; dividend declared

Revenue surges 34.8% YoY to Rs 1,779 crore; company declares second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY26

Oberoi Realty
Oberoi Realty’s shares closed at Rs 1,600.95 on the BSE on Wednesday (October 15).
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September of FY26 to Rs 760.3 crore, compared with Rs 589.44 crore in Q2 FY25. The profit surpassed the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of Rs 613.8 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,779.04 crore, up 34.8 per cent YoY, also exceeding the estimate of Rs 1,461 crore.
 
Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter rose 49.2 per cent YoY to Rs 863.35 crore.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue jumped 80 per cent, while profit increased 80.5 per cent. 
 
During the quarter, Oberoi Realty did not launch any new projects. For FY26, the management has outlined plans to launch one tower in Borivali, two towers at Forestville (Thane), and projects at Peddar Road and Gurugram, with potential launches at Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Tardeo, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
In the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), the company’s revenue grew 1.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,766.59 crore, while profit rose marginally by 0.64 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,181.51 crore, against Rs 1,173.95 crore in H1 FY25.
 
The board of directors declared a second interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 2 per equity share, representing 20 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share.
 
Oberoi Realty’s shares closed at Rs 1,600.95 on the BSE on Wednesday (October 15).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI tops investment priority for Indian CEOs amid global uncertainty: KPMG

HDFC Life Q2 profit up 3% YoY to Rs 447 crore as premium growth sustains

Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

Jindal Stainless invests $150 mn to double slag processing capacity

TACC secures ₹1,230 cr SBI funding for Lithium-ion battery anode plant

Topics :Oberoi RealtyQ2 resultsHospitality sector

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story