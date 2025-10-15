TACC secures ₹1,230 cr SBI funding for Lithium-ion battery anode plant

Carbon materials manufacturer TACC Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a credit facility of Rs 1,230 crore sanctioned by the State Bank of India for the Lithium-ion battery grade graphite anode facility.

The funding will be utilized to support the company's upcoming greenfield manufacturing facility in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, which will produce 20,000 MTPA of lithium-ion battery-grade graphite anode material, a company statement said.

The facility will be among the first of its kind in India, marking a major step toward building a self-reliant domestic ecosystem for advanced energy materials, according to TACC Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEG Ltd and part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group.

TACC aims to contribute to India's self-reliance in critical technologies by establishing local manufacturing capabilities for battery-grade graphite anodes -- a key component of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. This facility represents a significant step in TACC's commitment to developing advanced materials that support India's growing focus on clean energy and electric mobility. "The support from the State Bank of India is a strong validation of our long-term vision to place India at the forefront of advanced energy materials manufacturing. This project is not just an industrial milestone but a step toward shaping a future where clean energy technologies are designed and produced within India," Ankur Khaitan, MD & CEO, TACC Ltd, said.