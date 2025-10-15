TACC secures ₹1,230 cr SBI funding for Lithium-ion battery anode plant

Carbon materials manufacturer TACC Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a credit facility of Rs 1,230 crore sanctioned by the State Bank of India for the Lithium-ion battery grade graphite anode facility.
The funding will be utilized to support the company's upcoming greenfield manufacturing facility in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, which will produce 20,000 MTPA of lithium-ion battery-grade graphite anode material, a company statement said.
The facility will be among the first of its kind in India, marking a major step toward building a self-reliant domestic ecosystem for advanced energy materials, according to TACC Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEG Ltd and part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group.
TACC aims to contribute to India's self-reliance in critical technologies by establishing local manufacturing capabilities for battery-grade graphite anodes -- a key component of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.
This facility represents a significant step in TACC's commitment to developing advanced materials that support India's growing focus on clean energy and electric mobility.
"The support from the State Bank of India is a strong validation of our long-term vision to place India at the forefront of advanced energy materials manufacturing. This project is not just an industrial milestone but a step toward shaping a future where clean energy technologies are designed and produced within India," Ankur Khaitan, MD & CEO, TACC Ltd, said.
Once operational, the plant will play a pivotal role in strengthening India's clean energy ecosystem and supporting the nation's transition toward a greener and more self-reliant future.
TACC Ltd is a key player in the advanced materials sector, with a strong focus on synthetic graphite and next-generation carbon materials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app