Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric begins 'hyper delivery' for 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles

Ola Electric begins 'hyper delivery' for 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles

This offering is a part of the company's umbrella Hyperservice initiative to deliver a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience

Ola Electric, OLA
Earlier this year, the company announced that it has moved its vehicle registration process completely in-house. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced same-day registration and delivery of its 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles in Bangalore.

This offering is a part of the company's umbrella Hyperservice initiative to deliver a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

Under Hyperdelivery initiative , customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles on the same day, it added.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it has moved its vehicle registration process completely in-house.

"Hyperdelivery adds another layer of ease and convenience for customers who want to purchase our vehicles. When we introduced it earlier this year,we completely changed the way Indians bought their vehicles," a company spokesperson stated.

And today the company starts offering that same ease of ownership for customers who want the 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles, the spokesperson added.

"We have been able to do this because of our D2C and vertically integrated model that offers us a massive advantage," the spokesperson said.

Under its customer-first experience under Hyperservice, the company recently announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature enabling customers across India to seamlessly schedule service for their vehicles.

Furthermore, the company also announced the scale up of Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

Premium

Haier targets ₹14,500 crore topline in 2026, plans ₹3,500 crore expansion

With an eye on rivals, Novo Nordisk launches diabetes drug Ozempic in India

IndiGo moves Delhi High Court seeking ₹900 crore Customs duty refund

Larger HC Bench clears way for export of semaglutide generics by Dr Reddy's

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehiclesAuto industry

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story