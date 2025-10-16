Ola Electric announces entry into ₹1 trillion BESS market with Ola Shakti

Ola Electric on Thursday announced its entry into India’s ₹1 trillion battery energy storage systems (BESS) market with the launch of Ola Shakti, its first residential energy solution.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “We have built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility. Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently.”

The filing added, “Ola Shakti is a natural next step for us as we leverage our existing 4680 cell technology, Gigafactory production capabilities, and nationwide Ola network as a ready sales and distribution backbone, ensuring rapid scale without any incremental investment.”

Market to grow to ₹3 trn by 2030 ALSO READ: Ola becomes 1st Indian automaker to get govt nod for in-house ferrite motor With India’s BESS market projected to grow to over ₹3 trillion by 2030, Ola Electric expects its annual BESS consumption to scale up to 5 Gigawatt hour (GWh) in the next few years. Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said, “India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence.” Ola Shakti is the first fully indigenously designed, engineered, and manufactured residential BESS in India, using the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell and highly durable, efficient automotive battery packs.

Key features of Ola Shakti Instant power switching: Switches power instantly (0 milliseconds), unlike traditional inverters or diesel generators, keeping appliances safe.

Switches power instantly (0 milliseconds), unlike traditional inverters or diesel generators, keeping appliances safe. Smart energy management: Monitors and controls energy use in real-time, learns usage patterns, optimises consumption, and helps save electricity and money.

Monitors and controls energy use in real-time, learns usage patterns, optimises consumption, and helps save electricity and money. Voltage protection: Operates across a wide voltage range (120V–290V), protecting devices from fluctuations.

Operates across a wide voltage range (120V–290V), protecting devices from fluctuations. Safe and efficient: Automotive-grade safety, up to 98 per cent efficiency, with zero running or maintenance costs.

Automotive-grade safety, up to 98 per cent efficiency, with zero running or maintenance costs. Weatherproof: IP67-rated batteries are fully protected against dust, water, and heavy rains.

IP67-rated batteries are fully protected against dust, water, and heavy rains. Advanced features: Includes Time-of-Day (ToD) charging, smart backup prioritisation, remote diagnostics, OTA software updates, expansion options, and online operation for uninterrupted power supply. Introductory pricing and availability Ola Shakti is available in 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh configurations, with introductory prices for the first 10,000 units set at: