Ola Electric announces entry into ₹1 trillion BESS market with Ola Shakti

Market to grow to ₹3 trn by 2030
Key features of Ola Shakti
- Instant power switching: Switches power instantly (0 milliseconds), unlike traditional inverters or diesel generators, keeping appliances safe.
- Smart energy management: Monitors and controls energy use in real-time, learns usage patterns, optimises consumption, and helps save electricity and money.
- Voltage protection: Operates across a wide voltage range (120V–290V), protecting devices from fluctuations.
- Safe and efficient: Automotive-grade safety, up to 98 per cent efficiency, with zero running or maintenance costs.
- Weatherproof: IP67-rated batteries are fully protected against dust, water, and heavy rains.
- Advanced features: Includes Time-of-Day (ToD) charging, smart backup prioritisation, remote diagnostics, OTA software updates, expansion options, and online operation for uninterrupted power supply.
Introductory pricing and availability
- ₹29,999 - 1.5 kWh
- ₹55,999 - 3 kWh
- ₹119,999 - 5.2 kWh
- ₹159,999 - 9.1 kWh
