Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric announces entry into ₹1 trillion BESS market with Ola Shakti

Ola Electric announces entry into ₹1 trillion BESS market with Ola Shakti

With India's BESS market projected to grow to over ₹3 trillion by 2030, Ola Electric expects its annual BESS consumption to scale up to 5 GWh in the next few years

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO
Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said, India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric on Thursday announced its entry into India’s ₹1 trillion battery energy storage systems (BESS) market with the launch of Ola Shakti, its first residential energy solution.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “We have built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility. Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently.”
 
The filing added, “Ola Shakti is a natural next step for us as we leverage our existing 4680 cell technology, Gigafactory production capabilities, and nationwide Ola network as a ready sales and distribution backbone, ensuring rapid scale without any incremental investment.”

Market to grow to ₹3 trn by 2030

With India’s BESS market projected to grow to over ₹3 trillion by 2030, Ola Electric expects its annual BESS consumption to scale up to 5 Gigawatt hour (GWh) in the next few years. 
 
Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said, “India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence.”
 
Ola Shakti is the first fully indigenously designed, engineered, and manufactured residential BESS in India, using the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell and highly durable, efficient automotive battery packs.

Key features of Ola Shakti

  • Instant power switching: Switches power instantly (0 milliseconds), unlike traditional inverters or diesel generators, keeping appliances safe.
  • Smart energy management: Monitors and controls energy use in real-time, learns usage patterns, optimises consumption, and helps save electricity and money.
  • Voltage protection: Operates across a wide voltage range (120V–290V), protecting devices from fluctuations.
  • Safe and efficient: Automotive-grade safety, up to 98 per cent efficiency, with zero running or maintenance costs.
  • Weatherproof: IP67-rated batteries are fully protected against dust, water, and heavy rains.
  • Advanced features: Includes Time-of-Day (ToD) charging, smart backup prioritisation, remote diagnostics, OTA software updates, expansion options, and online operation for uninterrupted power supply.

Introductory pricing and availability

Ola Shakti is available in 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh configurations, with introductory prices for the first 10,000 units set at:
  •  ₹29,999 - 1.5 kWh
  •  ₹55,999 - 3 kWh
  •  ₹119,999 - 5.2 kWh
  •  ₹159,999 - 9.1 kWh
Reservations opened on Thursday at ₹999, with deliveries expected from Makar Sankranti next year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Simple Energy announces strategic partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart

BLS International bags MEA contract to run Indian visa centres in China

M3M to invest ₹2,100 cr to build ultra-luxury homes under Jacob & Co brand

Electric 2-wheeler maker Ultraviolette forays into Spain, Portugal markets

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Topics :OlaEnergyInverter-batteryOla appBattery makersBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story