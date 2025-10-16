Simple Energy announces strategic partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based automotive company, has announced strategic partnerships with Amazon India and Flipkart, two of India’s leading e-commerce platforms. The collaborations allow customers to seamlessly browse, book, and receive doorstep delivery of its flagship electric scooters — Simple One Gen 1.5 and Simple OneS — directly through their preferred online marketplaces.

Digital-first convenience for EV buyers

The move aims to simplify the buying journey by offering a digital-first experience, enabling customers to select and book scooters online with ease. To mark the launch, Simple Energy is offering special festive discounts as part of Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival, valid till October 20, 2025, and Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali sale, valid till October 24.

Suhas Rajkumar, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Energy, said, “Diwali symbolises progress and new beginnings, making it the perfect moment to advance our mission of democratising electric mobility. Through our partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart, we’re expanding our reach across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and offering a seamless, tech-first purchase experience that makes EV ownership simpler and more accessible than ever.” Festive offers on Amazon and Flipkart During the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India customers can avail offers on both Simple One and Simple OneS. Customers can get discounts of Rs 14,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards, Rs 8,750 on other bank credit cards, and an exclusive Rs 16,434 off with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card.

Through Flipkart, customers can purchase the Simple One and avail a flat discount of Rs 7,500, while the Simple OneS comes with a flat discount of Rs 5,000. SBI cardholders can unlock additional savings of up to Rs 7,250, and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders are eligible for cashback of up to Rs 4,000. A 12-month no-cost EMI option is also available to make ownership more convenient. Simple One Gen 1.5: Long-range, tech-loaded EV India’s highest-range electric scooter offers a 248 km IDC range and accelerates from 0–40 kilometres per hour in 2.77 seconds. It features 30-litre under-seat storage, app integration, navigation, over-the-air (OTA) updates, ride modes, regenerative braking, TPMS, and USB charging. Available in six colours, it is priced at Rs 1,71,944 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with a 750W charger.